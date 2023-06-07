Embrace Farm is a support network for farm families who have been impacted by farm accidents.

On Sunday 25 June, Embrace Farm will host its 10th annual ecumenical remembrance service to allow farming families to share the names and memories of those injured or lost to sudden death. Over the past 10 years, the service has become a pinnacle event in the farming community.

It acknowledges the suffering of those who have survived farm accidents and provides a place for farm families to remember loved ones who have died suddenly.

The event takes place in the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Abbeyleix, Co Laois at 2pm.

The service will be live-streamed on www.embracefarm.com and replayed on RTE on Sunday 2 July also.

Remembered

As with other years, the Embrace Farm team is calling on farm families to submit names of their loved ones who have died so that they can be remembered in the service.

Last year 285 people’s names were featured in the roll call. Following the success of April’s Embrace FARM Encircle Conference, this year members from the broader agricultural community are being asked to further support the event by lighting a candle in memory of those lost.

Speaking about the impact of Embrace Farm since it was founded 10 years ago, founder Norma Rohan said: “It all started with the first remembrance service in 2014, and since then our services have evolved and grown so that we now provide support groups along with personalised practical and emotional supports for the farming community.

Embrace now has a new tagline: “Support after sudden loss or injury” and this demonstrates how we are no longer just supporting people in the aftermath of a farm accident, but that they are providing support for all types of sudden death and injury on the farm.

Roll call

To add a loved one’s name to the list of names which will be called out at this year’s remembrance service, people are asked to call or WhatsApp 085-7709966 or email info@embracefarm.com with name, county, year of death or accident, and a photograph if available.