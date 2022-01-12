The Dublin Cattle Market was the premier sale centre for Irish livestock from the 1860s to the 1950s. However, it was closed up and gone by the early 1970s.
Although close to 5,000 cattle a week were sold through the Prussia Street facility on the capital’s north-side in the years after the Second World War – when the market effectively set the price paid for livestock at fairs around the country – its fortunes nosedived in the transformative period leading up to Ireland joining the EEC in the mid-1970s.
