The €7m emergency pig fund announced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is only a “token gesture” and should act as a “stepping stone” to further supports for the sector which is in the middle of a crisis, according to Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Ulster-north Leinster regional chair Frank Brady.

Brady welcomed the funding, thanking the Minister for seeing that there is a major problem in the sector. However, he said that further aid is needed.

The pig farmer said instead of €20,000 per farmer, the fund should have been paid per pig sold.

“Twenty-thousand euro may seem like a lot of money, but a proper aid package is needed to save the industry. That’s only three days' feeding for some pig farmers

“The Minister has to look at the Brexit Adjustment Reserve fund. We are looking for an urgent meeting with the Minister. While this funding is appreciated, it’s putting a bandage on a giant wound,” Brady said.

First step

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that the funding announced for the sector is an important first step in addressing the current crisis.

“I would acknowledge the efforts of the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, and his officials and it is important that this funding is deployed quickly and without excessive bureaucracy.

“Unfortunately, there is no sign of a light at the end of the tunnel on this crisis. While today’s announcement will certainly help, it will not be sufficient unless there is an unexpected turn in the market,” he said.

IFA pig chair Roy Gallie said that pig farmers are currently losing between €35 and €40 a pig and it is very tough for pig farmers at present.

“We must get this money out to them as a matter of urgency,” he said.