It is understood that there were no serious injuries sustained as a result of the single vehicle crash. \ Monaghan Fire

A single vehicle road traffic incident involving a milk tanker occurred in the townland of Drumgarra on the R181, on Wednesday, according to An Garda Síochána.

The Lakeland Dairies lorry overturned approximately 2km from the co-operative’s Lough Egish plant.

A fire engine from Monaghan Fire and Protection was mobilised to attend the incident and ensure the scene was safe.

One occupant was safely taken out of the vehicle by the emergency services.

Castleblayney fire brigade are currently in attendance at a single vehicle RTC, occupant safely removed. Please note temporary diversions are in place on R181 pic.twitter.com/SryTJAdGnx — Monaghan Fire (@monaghan_fire) July 14, 2021

An Garda Síochána and the National Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The road was temporarily closed and traffic diversions were put in place to allow for the scene safely attended by emergency services.

“We are relieved and thankful that the driver is safe and well. We are grateful to the emergency services for their attendance and assistance following the accident,“ a spokesperson from Lakeland Dairies commented after the incident.