The profile of the emissions from the farm sector, rather than the size of the national herd is the concern of Minister Eamon Ryan's officials. \ Gerry Faughnan

The emissions profile from the agriculture sector, rather than the size of the national herd, is “what we’re concerned about” when it comes to emissions reduction, officials from the Department of Environment have said.

They suggested that their counterparts in the Department of Agriculture are investigating tools to measure and monitor this emissions profile on farms.

Also speaking following the announcement of agriculture’s emissions reduction ceiling, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said there will be no forced cull of the country’s cattle herd.

