Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue giving a thumbs up to media as left Dublin Castle after Wednesday's cabinet meeting. \Sam Boall RollingNews.ie

An emissions reduction target of 25% has been set for the agriculture sector by Government.

This means that the sector will have to cut its emissions by this percentage by 2030.

Agreement on the target comes after weeks of fractious talks between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan.

Minister McConalogue had been aiming for a figure closer to 22%, while Minister Ryan had been looking for a figure on the upper end of the scale.

It is understood that the following targets have been set for the other sectors of the economy:

Industry: 35%

Transport: 50%

Commercial buildings: 45%

Residential buildings: 40%

Electricity: 75%

What does this mean for farmers?

The lowest point in the range, 22%, would have come at a big cost to Irish farmers and the rural economy.

The Irish Farmers Journal-comissioned KPMG report shows that to even reach a 21% reduction, a 6% cut to the beef herd and a 5% cut to the dairy herd would be required.

It found there would also be 10,000 job losses to the sector and a €1.1bn hit to the rural economy.

However, at 25%, a lot more will be required of farmers to go above and beyond a 6% beef herd cut and 5% dairy herd cut to meet the target.

More news and analysis to follow

Read more

What emissions reduction targets mean for Irish agriculture

A separate, ambitious target for methane should have been set