Bord Bia has appointed Emmet Doyle as its first organic sector manager.

This is the first full-time resource within the organisation for the organic sector and comes as part of the Government’s Food Vision 2030 commitment to increase organic production while growing Irish organic exports.

The Cork city native is currently Bord Bia’s UK meat market specialist, based in London, a role he has held since 2016.

Prior to this, Emmet worked as a marketing executive for Bord Bia in North America.

Emmet holds a bachelor of commerce and a masters in food marketing, both from UCC.

Welcoming the appointment, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett said that the creation of this new role is a strong signal that Bord Bia is backing the organic sector and that it sees the potential to grow the market significantly.

"Emmet’s appointment comes towards the end of a hugely positive year for organics in Ireland, which saw enhanced payment rates under the Organic Farming Scheme, the re-establishment of an organic stakeholder forum and Ireland’s first organic trade mission," she said.

Minister Hackett reminded farmers that the Organic Farming Scheme remains open for applications until 9 December.

'Record numbers'

"I look forward to welcoming record numbers of organic farmers into the scheme in the new year," she said.

Emmet will also become a key member of the organic stakeholder forum, taking the place of Bord Bia’s Seamus McMenamin, who has been acting organic manager for the past 12 months, in conjunction with his sheep and livestock manager role.

Commenting on the appointment, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said: “The addition of Emmet Doyle as Bord Bia's first dedicated sector manager for organics is critical to realising Bord Bia’s ambitions for the Irish organic sector.

"Emmet has in-depth experience of working with some of Ireland’s largest customers for meat, while delivering strategic value for Bord Bia’s farming and client stakeholders.

"Emmet will be responsible for building and executing Bord Bia’s strategy for the organic sector throughout 2023, working closely with Irish organic producers and stakeholders to build on the momentum developed within the sector this year. I wish Emmet every success in his new role”.

Doyle will take up the new organic role in mid-January. Meanwhile, Bord Bia begins recruitment for the UK meat market specialist role in the coming weeks.