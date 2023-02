Advisers have been warned that they will be charged 60c from their wages for every emoji they send. \ Philip Doyle

The days of receiving a smiley face or a thumbs up from your Teagasc adviser may well and truly be over... Well, unless they really like you.

A little birdy told me last week that advisers have been warned that they will be charged 60c from their wages for every emoji they send.

You might say it’s only 60c but it all adds up, as the fella says.

A dozen thumbs up could get you a pint and a packet of bacon fries. Down the country that is.