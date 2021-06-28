The past few days have been historic for farming across Europe. A new CAP deal has been agreed at European level and many changes lie ahead, as much of the fine details are still to be ironed out and hopefully those finer details will work positively.

For tillage, last week started on a positive note as the tillage area increased by 7,000ha, but then concern struck. Between CAP and nitrates, the sector’s outlook has moved from half full to half empty, as proposed new measures could hit the minority sector extremely hard.

The great plans and strategies coming from Government state that the tillage area should increase and that we should produce more Irish protein. For many, this is simply talk.

It makes sense to encourage a significant increase in tillage area. After all, tillage has a carbon footprint eight times lower than dairy and four times lower than beef.

Yet, just as the area increased by almost 2% for 2021 - most likely rising as a result of high prices and some beef farmers converting grassland - the plans being laid out for the future could drastically decrease the current tillage area.

The way things are shaping up, tillage area will decline next season and into 2023.

Nitrates review

Compulsory cover has been mooted under the review of the nitrates action plan. This would be needed where spring planting will occur to help soak up nutrients over the autumn and winter. It is yet unclear if that cover will be natural regeneration or a planted cover crop.

If it is to be a cover crop, this places significant expense on farmers and will eat further into potential profit. We all know the benefits of cover crops, but the reality is they are expensive to establish and without financial support, the area would not have shown a significant increase in this country.

Maps released by the EPA this month describe an increase in nitrate leaching to water in some catchments and point to tillage for some of this. This is despite the fact that there has been an increase in malting and distilling barley area, which requires low N inputs, in the Barrow and Slaney catchments. There has also been an increase in protein crops, which do not receive any artificial fertiliser nitrogen and, despite an increase recently, in the past number of years there has been an overall decline in the area of tillage in many counties.

CAP

The second blow came as the negotiators reached a conclusion on CAP, which at first glance does not look good for tillage farmers. Looking at the suggestion of changing crops on a parcel every year, one has to hope that the Department will follow the line in the suggested Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC)s: “On the basis of diversity of farming methods and agro-climatic conditions, member states may authorize in the regions concerned other practices of enhanced crop rotation with leguminous crops or crop diversification, which aim at improving and preserving the soil potential in line with the objectives of this GAEC.”

Ensuring a different crop is planted on a parcel each year would severely restrict growers in planting profitable crops and could also wreak havoc with their system, which might be aiming to meet specifications for low protein barley, for example. Crop rotation is proven to improve soil health and increase crop yields, but all things must be considered to ensure farmers can still plan cropping programmes based on markets also. We must remember that CAP covers all EU countries and many of these have large areas of monoculture production, which this GAEC is targeting.

On the second CAP suggestion, to dedicate land to biodiversity, hopefully common sense will prevail and allow EFAs will continue, thus allowing for the inclusion of hedgerows to fulfill this objective. Ireland is a diverse country and we cannot afford to take land out of production. Areas of scrub and trees should also be included to ensure their protection.

CAP cannot be one size fits all. Irish tillage farmers are not working vast land areas of monoculture crops, which can be seen in France or eastern Europe. We have a diverse landscape, break crops are increasing in area and hedgerows and trees are still present in large numbers.

Convergence has already hit the tillage sector and its continuation is mimicking ‘death by 1,000 cuts’. It will be hardest to maintain current area, let alone increase against this background.

If the Government is serious about increasing tillage area – a sector with huge potential to increase carbon storage and decrease overall nitrogen use while providing homegrown protein – then it should be doing everything it can to support it.

While its relative profitability may be relatively small it still has the second biggest enterprise, but if these murmurings come true, its future can be regarded as extremely bleak.

The possibility of a change of crop every year could decimate cropping plans and the ability to grow the crop that will give the biggest return in any one year, while the dedication of a percentage of land to nature could be the difference between making money and losing money if that suggestion means taking land out of production.