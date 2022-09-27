Saturday 8 October will mark the end of an era for Stanley Richardson and his family as they disperse the famous Newtown Limousin Herd.

The Richardson name has been synonymous with Limousin cattle for the last four decades with Stanley a constant regular on the show and sale circuit over that 40-year period.

The Newtown Limousin Herd was established in 1985 with the purchase of a 10-month-old heifer from Nicholas and Barbara Grubb at the RDS in Dublin.

Subsequently to that, another heifer was acquired at the Limousin Society sale in Cahir, again from the Grubb family. Two further heifers were purchased privately from the Castle Grace Herd, along with a cow from the Hibernian Herd bred by the Allen family at a sale in Portadown. These purchases were the foundation of Newtown Limousins.

Lot 31, Newtown Sugar Babe, a March 2021-born daughter of Norman Inventor included in the sale. \ A Moore Media

Some years on from this in 2001, the famous Castleview Rub was purchased from Sean O’Sullivan of the Castleview Herd in Kerry. Rub had a huge impact on the herd, breeding many foundation females within the herd, including the highly respected Newtown Emma who won numerous interbreed championships during her showing career.

The herd went from strength to strength breeding numerous show, sale and national champions over the years.

Rub’s progeny went on to breed nine Roscrea premier champions to a high of €12,500. Newtown Trixie, another female, has left a huge legacy not only in the Newtown Herd but among many other pedigree herds throughout the country.

Progeny include Newtown Freeman national male champion 2011 that sold to the Elderberry Herd in the UK for €16,000, Newtown Harriet which sold to the Esker-Hill Herd for €12,500, Newtown Gresham which sold at the Roscrea premier for €10,400 and another bull, Hernando, selling for €9,600.

Lot 33, Newtown Marylin, a June 2017-born daughter of Cameos sells with her August 2022-born son of Hector. \ A Moore Media

Newtown Emma’s daughter Hedda is another standout specimen of the breed and has left a lot of great foundation females currently in the herd and included in the sale.

Another line that has bred very well is the Newtown Rebecca line having produced Newtown Fruity hitting a high of €12,000 Roscrea premier selling to well-known breeder Donal Moloney.

Newtown Limousin dispersal.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Stanley Richardson said: “Over the years the aim has been to produce top-quality well-balanced bulls and functional females that can produce and rear quality calves and in doing so develop pedigree lines that will breed on with a balance of maternal and terminal traits.

“We believe we have a great platform of females to offer any new or existing breeders to enhance their herd profile.”

The sale will take place on the Richardson farm which is located just outside Newtowngore, Co Leitrim (N41 HW52) at 1pm on Saturday 8 October.

Newtown Limousin dispersal.

Thurles Mart will be handling the sale alongside well-known auctioneer George Candler.

Bidding can be completed both ringside and online. An open day will take place on the Richardson farm on Sunday 2 October from 11am to 4pm.