The inaugural meeting of the Beef Taskforce took place on 3 December 2019 in Agriculture House.

It looks like the end is nigh for the Beef Market Taskforce.

The taskforce was set up in 2019 to broker peace between farmers and factories at the height of factory gate protests across the country. Its role was to oversee the beef sector agreement reached on 15 September 2019 at Agriculture House.

Fraught talks between farm organisations and then Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed continued long into the night until a consensus was reached.

The agreement featured 38 specific actions which the taskforce was charged with carrying out.

Thirty of these actions are complete and The Dealer is assuming that once all 38 are done and dusted the taskforce will be wound down. The original Beef Forum still exists, so I’m guessing any issues in the beef sector could be dealt with by that forum.

What has the taskforce achieved, I hear you ask?

There was the increased in-spec bonus rate of 12c/kg on bullocks and heifers under 30 months grading at O- and a fat score of 4+, plus the 8c/kg rate for bullocks and heifers between 30 to 36 months. There was also the increase from 12c to 20c for the in-spec bonus.

The taskforce also resulted in the residency period for animals on farms being reduced from 70 to 60 days and saw Bord Bia introduce a cattle price index. Then there’s the PGI for grass-fed beef.

The weighing of animals prior to slaughter was a disaster, with The Dealer unaware of any factory in the country weighing cattle before slaughter unless they are weighing them without telling farmers.

Reports

Three reports were commissioned by the taskforce, with Grant Thornton retained to deliver them. Sure, the reports were delivered, but did they reveal anything of note? I don’t think so – the most common criticism of the reports has been that they told us what we already knew. You’d also have to wonder how much they cost, Grant Thornton wouldn’t be cheap.

The key question for me is are beef farmers any better off? Beef price is on the up at the moment, but the taskforce can hardly claim credit for that one.

So what next? Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has asked taskforce chair Michael Dowling to finalise a report on its work. Dowling himself told the Oireachtas agriculture committee this week that he doesn’t see a future in the taskforce long-term. Its days are numbered.

Is now the time to really develop a roadmap for the sector? Is it time to take the opportunity to look forward in times of peace instead of hitting the panic button again if the wheels come off in the future.

If the minister can establish an ombudsman with sufficient powers they will be able to absorb the work of the taskforce on an ongoing basis