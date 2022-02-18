The figures available on agfood.ie are important for in the region of 10,500 farmers who had not satisfied the original 5% bovine nitrates reduction target and opted to defer their reduction year. \Philip Doyle

Participants in the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) who opted to defer the period for reducing their herd’s bovine nitrates output by 5% to 1 January to 31 December 2021 can now get final clarity on whether their herd has complied with scheme requirements.

In the region of 16,000 farmers opted to defer their nitrates reduction period, with just over 5,000 of these subsequently complying with the original reduction period of 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

This leaves in the region of 10,500 participants who are waiting on the end-of-year figures.

Based on figures up to the end of November, it was expected that in the region of 7,200 participants would not satisfy scheme requirements, with these herds exceeding the permitted level of organic nitrogen.

If this figure does not change with end-of-year data, farmers could have to return in the region of €12.5m in funding already received.

Accessing figures

To access the latest figures, the following steps should be followed:

Log on to your agfood.ie account.

Click on the heading 'Exceptional Aid Measure'.

Click on 'select Scheme to enter' at the top left of the page.

Click on the tab 'Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM)' and the circle that follows.

Select the tab 'Deferred Nitrates Report'.

This will detail your herd’s compliance.