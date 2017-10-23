Sign in to your account
code
Energy expo in Kilkenny this week

By on
Energy Now will combine a conference and trade exhibition on the renewable energy opportunities for farmers and landowners this Wednesday and Thursday.
Energy Now will combine a conference and trade exhibition on the renewable energy opportunities for farmers and landowners this Wednesday and Thursday.

The event takes place in the Hub adjacent to Kilkenny Mart from 10am with more than 50 exhibitors and talks covering biomass, wind, solar, heat pumps, biogas and energy storage.

Conference speakers include IFA renewables project chair James Murphy, Teagasc energy specialist Barry Caslin, Michael McCarthy from the Irish Solar Energy Association and PJ McCarthy from the Renewable Gas Forum Ireland, as well as farmers who have developed energy projects on their farms.

“Ireland is considered as one of the most promising European markets for renewables in the years ahead, especially as we approach 2020, when Ireland has a target of producing at least 16% of its energy from renewable sources,” said event director David Jacobmeyer.

Access to the exhibition section of the event is free upon prior online registration, or €10 on the day.

Tickets to the conference, which include access to the exhibition, are free through prior online registration for members of the IFA, Teagasc and IFAC, as well as students of Kildalton College, Waterford Institute of Technology and University of Limerick.

For other visitors, access to the conference is priced at €99 plus VAT per day.

Read more

Watch and listen: gas network wants energy from farms

Budget 2018: what do renewable energy measures mean for farmers?

Listen: renewable heat scheme details emerging slowly

Eight tips from Energy in Agriculture conference

Full coverage: renewable energy

