The Energy and Farm Business Show is set to return on 19 July in Gurteen College.

This free-to-attend event is open to all who are interested in reducing energy consumption and increasing the production of renewable energy on farms.

This year, there will be a strong focus on diversification on the farm, with a whole set of talks designated to the topic.

Across four pavilions, the themes this year include:

Energy Pavilion: anaerobic digestion, energy policy, solar, electricity, biomass, community energy.

Farm Business Options Pavilion: secrets behind successful diversification, food business start-ups, tourism diversification.

Land Use Change and Sustainability Pavilion: organics, forestry, bio-economy, agri tech.

One-to-One Clinics: financing, taxation, legal, funding, training and upskilling.

Exhibition

The show will include exhibition halls and experts in energy and diversification who will be able to provide visitors with all the information you need in your next business venture.

The conference is a joint initiative between TUS Midlands Midwest, Teagasc, Tipperary County Council, Irish Farmers' Association, Tipperary Energy Agency and Gurteen Agricultural College.

More details will be announced in the coming months.