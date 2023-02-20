Electricity suppliers have been left with “nowhere to hide” on reducing prices to consumers into the coming months, independent TD Carol Nolan has said.

Nolan suggested that there is no reason for providers to maintain high prices when it is reported that the supplier Pinergy will drop electricity prices 7.1% from the end of March.

The price cut should force other companies to follow suit, the TD stated.

“Energy bills have acted like an albatross around the neck of households, farmers, and indeed businesses for well over a year now,” commented Nolan.

“This move by Pinergy is therefore a clear signal that it is more than possible for the other main energy suppliers to introduce a reduced rate.”

“If the energy companies cannot think morally or ethically about this issue then at the very least they should think competitively and reduce their prices for a nation of bill weary customers,” Deputy Nolan concluded.