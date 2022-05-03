Macra held its national drama final on 23 April in Rossmore, Clonakilty, Co Cork. It was won by Enfield Macra with a performance of Lone Star.
Patrick Collins, Macra national council representative, with members of Whitechurch Macra, Seandun region, who were runners-up in the competition and performed ‘Appropriate Audience Behaviour’.
Patrick Collins, Macra national council representative, with members of Clonakilty Macra, Carbery region, who came third and performed ‘Shakespeare’s A Dick,’ at the Macra national drama final in Rossmore, Clonakilty, Co Cork. \ O’Gorman Photography
