The current plan is for BPS payments in England to be gradually phased out. \ David Ruffles

All policies related to farming in England will be “rapidly reviewed”, a key policy document from the new Liz Truss-led government has confirmed.

The government’s growth plan says the review will include “frameworks for regulation, innovation, and investment that affect farmers and land managers in England”.

It is widely expected that this includes new Environmental Land Management Schemes (ELMS), which are to be the main replacement for the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in England.

The current plan is for BPS payments in England to be gradually phased out from 2021 to 2027, while ELMS, which will mainly be focused on delivering environmental measures, is rolled out in stages.

However, most farm groups have been critical of the plan as details of ELMS have been slow to emerge.

The National Farmers’ Union has been calling for a delay to the rollout of ELMS and it wants new schemes to have a focus on food production, rather than just the environment.

The UK government seems to have taken this on board, with an official spokesperson stating that Truss’s new growth plan will “strengthen UK food security”.

“Food production and the environment go hand in hand, and these measures will work alongside ELMS to reinforce that. We will set out our plans later this autumn,” the spokesperson said.