Farmers at the Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations 2023 event at Oakpark, Co Carlow. \ Claire Nash

An enhanced Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS), with increased funding for each year of the scheme, will be critical to encourage new land to be planted and to keep such land in tillage, Macra president Elaine Houlihan has said.

Speaking after Wednesday’s Crops and Cover Crop Cultivations open day in Teagasc Oak Park, she said it was heartening to see so many young people attend.

However, Macra contends that to move the dial on the age profile, a succession scheme whereby a retiring farmer will be guaranteed financial security and a new entrant will be supported to enter the sector will increase land access and availability to young, trained farmers.

“If the scheme is structured correctly, it will assist both young farmers and livestock farmers to consider planting an area of land in tillage,” she said.

Agreements

The Macra land mobility service has participated in several tillage-related agreements, including joint farming agreements.

The service has observed that lettings or short-term leases are where the greatest pressure on land prices and risk of unsustainable arrangements exist.

A five-year lease has become the new conacre, with landowners and other parties purely focused on price rather than sustainability or farm care targeting that space.

Encouraging income tax relief to landowners for leases of a minimum of seven years deserves consideration, according to Macra.