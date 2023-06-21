Ireland has enough State land to deliver its rewetting targets and Government is working towards this, according to Minister of State Martin Heydon.

“We have enough State land to be able to deliver this – that anything farmers will be asked to do will be voluntary. I believe we will find the landing spot in the end,” he said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Minister Heydon added that Ireland requires flexibility from Brussels to use such State land for rewetting targets rather than farmland.

“Ireland is unique and we need recognition of that, but we also do need nature restoration as well. I don’t know any farmer who doesn’t want that once it’s a practical approach for the overall country,” he said.

However, even if State land will suffice for rewetting targets, Minister Heydon said that any farmer who wants to farm at a lower management intensity to support nature restoration should be facilitated.

“[They] should be encouraged to do so, should be supported to do so financially, but that would need to be new money. That can’t be out of the existing CAP. I’m very clear on that,” he added.

