The event is taking place on 1 February at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Registration for the National Dialogue on Women in Agriculture is open on his Department’s website, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

There will be a number of speakers including the former German Minister for Agriculture Julia Klöckner, managing director Glanbia plc group Siobhán Talbot, as well as Minister McConalogue and his colleagues Ministers of State Pippa Hackett and Martin Heydon.

The dialogue will be led by former Minister for Agriculture Mary Coughlan, and will feature panel discussions and workshops, with a view to gathering views as possible across issues such as leadership and visibility, education and awareness, sustainability, as well as financial and legal matters.

Minister McConalogue said that the dialogue will be an important opportunity for the sector to engage on gender equality issues in agri-food, with particular attention on farming.

“The aim is that the outcome of the dialogue will feed into future national policy. I’m looking forward to the day and engaging on this important topic," McConalogue said.

Minister of State Hackett said: “As a female farmer myself I am acutely aware of the need for our voices to be amplified in a sector that is largely dominated by men.

"This National Dialogue provides an opportunity for women involved in any farm enterprise across the country to highlight how we can continue to contribute to the future of farming and I encourage all women involved in farming to register and attend.”

Minister of State Heydon also said that women have always been central to farm enterprises across the generations, but often in roles that are not visible or sufficiently recognised.

"This dialogue, in addition to the specific measures we have introduced in the new CAP, is part of efforts to correct that imbalance and ensure greater representation by women as farm holders and in decision-making on farms," he said.

Attendance is free of charge and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. See here to register.