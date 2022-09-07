Zurich Ireland is launching its Ireland's Fittest Farmer contest at this year's Irish National Ploughing Championships which takes place from Tuesday 20 September to Thursday 22 September.

Ireland's Fittest Farmer for 2022 will be crowned by Ireland's Fittest Family coach and GAA legend, Davy Fitzgerald.

The contest will be held as a fun way of sparking a vital discussion about the physical and mental health of the nation’s farmers, aiming to get all farmers thinking and talking about their health, physical and mental, to make sure they are in top condition to run their farm business.

Farmers keen on taking part in the Ireland’s Fittest Farmer competition can visit Zurich’s stand each morning from 11am.

Davy Fitzgerald said: “I’m encouraging any competitive Irish farmers to come down to Zurich’s stand over the course of the Ploughing to see if they have what it takes to be named Ireland’s Fittest Farmer.

"I’ll be judging not only on physical strength but on sheer determination, and I’m looking forward to seeing what Ireland’s farmers are made of when it comes to some of our favourite events such as hang tough."

Alongside the fittest farmer contest, visitors will also be able to visit Zurich’s stand area and be in with a chance to win a Charolais heifer which will be on display over the three-day event.

With a full team of farm insurance experts on hand across the three days, visitors will also be able to discuss their farm insurance needs and arrange a personalised farm visit.

Graham Minogue, head of agri direct and broker partnerships at Zurich, said that the company is looking forward to meeting up with old friends and new contacts.

"We’re excited to welcome farmers from around the country to our stand, where we will be running activities and competitions for all as well as information sessions conducted by our on-site farming experts.”

Visitors can locate Zurich’s stand at Block one, row 20, stand number: 316, which will be open across the three days of the Ploughing.