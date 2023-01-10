The agency listed the climate, sustainability and agri tech sub-sector among those with "strong" growth last year. / Ramona Farrelly

Enterprise Ireland has reported that employment growth in the climate, sustainability and agri tech sub-sector of the economy was 13% in 2022.

The number of jobs created in the food and sustainability sector - one of three main sectors used by the agency - rose by 3% over the year.

However, this is behind the corresponding figure for total employment across the economy as a whole.

More than two-thirds of the jobs created by Enterprise Ireland client companies were outside of Dublin.

Strong year

“I am delighted to announce that 2022 was a strong year, with our client companies creating 19,660 new jobs, growing net employment by 5%,” Enterprise Ireland’s CEO Leo Clancy said on release of last year’s figures.

“This compares favourably with the latest CSO labour force survey for 2022, which showed an increase of 3.4% in total employment across the economy.”

Record year for job creation

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney welcomed these employment trends and stated that a regional employment balance is being achieved.

“2021 was a record year for employment creation in Enterprise Ireland companies and to see a further 5% increase in total employment in 2022 shows the potential we have to continue to go from strength to strength,” Minister Coveney said.

“But we must not be complacent and we need to continue to focus on the right things to further build the resilience of business and to keep innovation at the heart of that.”

The minister announced that the Government’s target to have a “record” 2.5m people employed by 2024 has already been exceeded.

“A real positive of today’s results is the regional balance in terms of both new jobs created and total employment,” he added.

“More than 147,000 people in the regions are now employed by Enterprise Ireland client companies, making an enormous contribution to local economies and communities.

“I firmly believe that with a strong focus on innovation, digitalisation, sustainability and regional development, Enterprise Ireland will continue to enhance their significant contribution to growing and maintaining quality jobs in every region and county in Ireland.”