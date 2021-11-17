Aoife Smith of the National Rural Network and Macra na Feirme national president John Keane at the launch of the 2021 Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

Entries for the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition, in association with Macra na Feirme, are now open for 2021.

Since 1999 the competition has been raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

Catagories

There are category awards for dairy, drystock, (including beef and sheep), other enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine), land mobility and farm management.

Young farmers in these sectors are invited to enter and the winner of each sector will compete to be crowned the overall 2021 FBD Young Farmer of the Year.

This year features awards for the Best Emerging Young Farmer and the National Rural Network Biodiversity Farmer of the Year.

Biodiversity Young Farmer of the Year

This award aims to draw attention to the importance of biodiversity, by celebrating young farmers who are farming in a sustainable manner by protecting and enhancing biodiversity on their farms.

Seamus Boland, project director of the National Rural Network said: "It is important to acknowledge that farmers are taking action at farm-level to protect and conserve habitats and wildlife on farms as well as farming more efficiently.”

Prizes

The overall winner of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year will receive €5,000, with each category winner and the Emerging Young Farmer taking home €1,000.

Winners will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: "The Young Farmer of the Year is the perfect platform for the emerging talent to put their ambitions to the test. I would encourage anybody who is looking to create a future for themselves to enter the competition.”

How to apply

To nominate someone for one of the categories or to can enter yourself, you can do so here.

The closing date for nominations is Monday 22 November 2021 and closing date for applications is Friday 26 November 2021.