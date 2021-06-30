Opportunities will remain to spray crops over the coming days.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight will occur in Munster, Connacht and south Leinster on Saturday, according to Met Éireann’s forecast.

The conditions conducive to the spread of potato blight across the rest of Leinster and Ulster will emerge on Sunday and Monday.

Largely dry for much of the week with just a few showers around.



Warm with temps into the mid 20s, mainly light winds & some good sunshine?? - don’t forget the sunscreen! ??



A change on Friday with more showers developing & rain??? moving in from the southwest.#BeSummerReady pic.twitter.com/2fKpYbU2WU June 28, 2021

There will be opportunities for spraying over the next couple of days up to Thursday, away from showers.