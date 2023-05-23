Farmers now have an additonal two weeks to transfer payment entitlements.

The deadline for farmers to transfer payment entitlements has been extended until midnight on Wednesday 14 June 2023, two weeks on from the original deadline of 29 May.

The Department of Agriculture has advised farm advisers of the move.

An extension applies to the entitlement transfer deadline only, with the deadline for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes applications remaining unchanged at midnight on Monday 29 May 2023.

“This will ensure the Department can process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible,” a spokesperson said.

Warning

The Department urged farmers and farm advisers to avail of the extension to the deadline for the transfer of payment entitlements.

It said farmers should ensure the new procedure for transfers and confirmation signatures is completed and signed by the designated person.