Overall champion in the Dairy Shorthorn section in 2022 went to Monaghan man James Lambe for his February 2016-born cow. From left: James Lambe, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, Martina Neville, Tullamore Show, show secretary Chelsey Cox McDonald, show chair Joe Molloy, Freda Kinnarney, Irish Shows Association and Pat Gilligan, FBD.

One event that is guaranteed to entice dairy farmers away from their farms is the FBD National Livestock Show. It gives them an opportunity to meet breeders, find out what’s breeding well, see the high standards that exist and view endless trade stands offering countless products and services to the dairy industry.

This year’s dairy section boasts 38 classes, including six young handler classes and four championships.

With approximately 200 entries which are slightly above last year, dairy females will travel from all over the country for these hotly contested classes, including some of the main attractions such as the €2,500 national Holstein Friesian heifer-in-milk class and the €2,500 National Livestock Show senior cow-in-milk class.

This year’s event will also see the addition of two new EBI classes, one for young stock and one for females in milk.

In the dairy rings, the Jersey classes and the confined Holstein Friesian classes will kick off at 10am and these will be followed by the national Holstein Friesian classes and the Dairy Shorthorn classes at 12.30pm.

It is expected the €2,500 classes that are mentioned above will take place at 2pm and 3pm, respectively, while the Dairy Shorthorn championship is set to be judged at 2.30pm followed by the Holstein Friesian championship at 4pm.

A full timetable of events is available on page 43 of this focus.

2022 champions

Jersey: the 2022 FBD National Livestock Show Jersey championship was won by Daniel and Emer Curtin with Euro Joel Prance.

Dairy Shorthorn: the 2022 FBD National Livestock Show Dairy Shorthorn Championship was won by James Lambe with Ballytrain Teal 5th.

Holstein Friesian: the 2022 FBD National Livestock Show Holstein Friesian Championship was won by Philip and Linda Jones with Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181.