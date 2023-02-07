Entries are now open for farmers to apply for the annual Guinness Ireland sustainable barley awards.

The competition is open to all barley growers who are suppliers of Diageo Ireland and are aged 18 or over.

Entries will close on 18 February 2023 at midnight with applications to be submitted through this website.

The awards will be presented by a Diageo representative on 23 February.

As part of its 10-year sustainability action plan, Spirit of Progress, Diageo is committed to working towards a low-carbon future.

Renewable

Harnessing 100% renewable energy to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its direct operations, working with suppliers to reduce indirect carbon emissions by 50% and ensuring that every drink it produces will take 30% less water to make by 2030, are among Diageo's sustainability goals.

"The award recognises the barley grower in Ireland who can demonstrate the greatest improvement in terms of commitment to sustainable and regenerative practices on their farm.

"The innovation and actions adopted and implemented to support this and the outcomes and impacts achieved on their farm over the past 12 months," according to Diageo.

Allowances

Allowances will be made for activities taken prior to the evaluation period which have supported positive results in the 12 months being assessed and for activities taken during the evaluation period which have not yet, but are expected, to yield positive outcomes.

Guinness sustainability award 2021 winner Eugene Ryan said after winning the award that he has been very conscious of the need to implement sustainable agricultural practices.

"With each passing year, we learn something new, and I know that we will continue to adopt even more sustainable farming practices in the near future to ensure that we are playing our part in protecting the planet to the best of our ability,” he said.