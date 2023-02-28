Entries have opened for the 154th Balmoral Show with the closing date for the majority of entries being 15 March. With less than 11 weeks to go until the show gets under way, Ulster Bank has announced it is returning as the principal sponsor for the 14th time in 2023.

It’s the biggest events in the livestock calendar in Northern Ireland and attracts exhibitors and spectators from all across Ireland and the UK.

As always, agricultural and livestock displays will take centre stage with world-class livestock displays, shearing spectacles, equestrian competitions, machinery exhibits and rural demonstrations over the four days. This year will also see the return of some of the show’s most popular attractions, including the hotly contested best-dressed competition and the healthy horticulture village, which showcases the very best of Northern Ireland produce.

Rhonda Geary, operations director with RUAS, said: “With less than three months to go until we open the gates to the 154th Balmoral Show, plans are well under way to build on the success of last year and grow the event even further.

“In 2022, we had over 100,000 visitors attend the show from all over Northern Ireland and beyond and we are confident that this year’s programme will attract an even bigger audience across the four days with so much to see and do for families and farmers alike.”

Speaking at the launch, Cormac McKervey, senior agriculture manager with Ulster Bank, said: “The Balmoral Show is the biggest event in the local agri calendar, and it is as important as ever that we come together as an industry to celebrate and recognise the enormous contribution this sector makes to the local economy.

Tickets for the show are available to purchase online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

Keep an eye on the website for details of livestock competition entries and show opening hours, as well as the full programme of events.