Tullamore Show executive committee held a sponsors' night last week in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore which included the launch of the 2023 show schedule and programme of classes. Hundreds of national and local sponsors contribute to the €175,000 prize fund available at the show each year.

Further details were also given on the introduction of a sustainable livestock village, including sustainable farmers awards. The pedigree section are hosting the national shows for the Simmental, Charolais, Limousin and Hereford breeds with a total of 12 breeds in the pedigree section vying for the much sought after gold and silver medals. The commercial cattle section will host a new addition, the Blonde d’Aquitaine sired calf extravaganza. Year after year the sheep section is expanding, and this year sees the introduction of the Lanark and Swaledale breeds

Food emporium

A culinary food emporium was also launched on the night incorporating both chef Adrian Martin and the return of chef Neven Maguire.

Speaking at the event Joe Molloy, chairman of the show said: “I’d like to welcome our title sponsors FBD Insurance with Pat Gilligan, head of sales midlands and Emer O’Byrne national head of strategy and sales performance, Amanda Brennan and Alan Geraghty from the local FBD office. It’s not just in monetary value but also the voluntary help whether it’s the provision of a fleet of cars, a tractor, trailer, car park areas, local services with many representatives here tonight from the Offaly County Council, Dept of Agriculture, local residents and our site owners Anne Marie Butterfield and Stephen McQuade. We wouldn’t be able to run the show without all the help we get.”

Pat Gilligan, FBD head of sales in the midlands said: “The Tullamore Show & FBD National Livestock Show has always been, and continues to be, a showcase for Ireland’s livestock industry and is a wonderful reflection of all that is positive within Ireland’s livestock and farming sector. FBD is very proud to be the title sponsor of the National Livestock Show at the Tullamore Show; it is a highlight of FBD’s busy summer calendar and one we look forward to each year. On behalf of the team at FBD, I wish all involved in organising the show the very best of luck as well as to competitors and exhibitors.”

Guest speaker

Speaking at the event guest speaker Adam Woods from the Irish Farmers Journal said: Tullamore show is really one of the great agricultural events that takes place on the 2nd Sunday of August every year. It has gone from strength to strength down through the years.

“Valuable life lessons can be taught in the show ring. Hard work in getting your animal to the show including preparation on everything from paperwork to the show box, learning how to turn your animal out well, learning how to turn yourself out well, learning how to accept defeat and bite your tongue even when you know deep down that the judge is wrong. Most of all lifelong friendships are made on the show circuit.”

“Some of our shows date back over 100 years, many with very little changes since their first inception. But everything must change, and agriculture and Irish agriculture is and will undergo huge changes in the years ahead. Our 25% reduction in GHG emissions is a huge task and one that will require all our industry, farmers, and stakeholders to work together. Climate change is here, it’s not going away, and everybody must do their bit in achieving our 2030 climate change targets. That’s why the introduction of a sustainable livestock village, including sustainable farmers awards will play such an important role.

Competitions are open for entries on www.tullamoreshow.com and entries will close on 3 July for postal entries and 5 July for online entries.