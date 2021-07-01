Karen Hughes, Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), announces the opening of entries for the Balmoral Show 2021.

The Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, will return to Balmoral Park from Wednesday 22 September to Saturday 25 September 2021.

Entries for this year’s show are now open and will close on Wednesday 28 July at 5pm.

This year, all entries must be submitted online or posted directly to the RUAS. Prize schedules are available to download at balmoralshow.co.uk.

With last year’s show rescheduled and eventually cancelled, exhibitors across all sections will be keen to get out again.

Tickets for the show will be available to purchase online from Friday 23 July.