Large crowds are expected for Dundalk Agricultural Show on 11 June.

Entries are now open for this year's Dundalk Show, scheduled to take place on Sunday 11 June at Bellurgan Park in Co Louth.

With a diverse array of classes available, participants can choose from children's classes, special needs categories, home industries, horticulture, horses, cattle, sheep, poultry, dog show, qualifiers, best dressed and bonnie baby competitions.

New additions this year include Highland cattle in the cattle section and Rough Fell and Swaledale breeds in the sheep section.

This year's show places a significant emphasis on addressing issues affecting women in agriculture and rural communities.

Woman's perspective

Under the theme 'A woman's perspective on agriculture and rural communities', the event will feature a panel of speakers sharing their views. The discussions will take place in the marquee.

Among the topics discussed will be women in agriculture and agri food, smashing the glass ceiling, what women want with a focus on business and emotional wellbeing.

The grand finale of the event will unveil the winner of a makeover competition, which can be entered through the Dundalk Show's Facebook page.

Results of the best dressed competitions will also be announced, alongside various community group stands.

To enter the show, participants can visit the official website at www.dundalkshow.com.

Tickets for the event are available online or can be purchased at the gate.

Dundalk Show welcomes trade stands and reminds readers that sponsorship opportunities are invited.