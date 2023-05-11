Large crowds are expected for the Dundalk Agricultural Show in June.

The Dundalk Show committee has announced that entries for this year's show, to be held on Sunday 11 June, are now being accepted.

The annual Dundalk Show aims to showcase the best of locally produced food and agricultural practices, while also preserving traditions and bringing urban and rural life together.

The event features various competitions for all ages, including home industries classes for children and adults, with categories ranging from baking and crafts to photography and vegetable growing.

Livestock, horse and pony, poultry and eggs plus dog shows will also be held and trade stands will feature organisations such as the Louth Bee Keepers, the ISPCA and Alone charity.

Celebrating women in rural Ireland

This year, the event is celebrating women in rural Ireland with a special marquee, featuring a number of speakers on topics such as emotional wellbeing, women in agriculture and food, plus business and politics.

The show will also have plenty of entertainment, including activities such as Agri-Kids and music performances by the junior and senior Ardee Brass Band, the Dundalk Ukulele Band, Irish dancers and the headline act, Johnny Brady, who will perform country music on the main stage.