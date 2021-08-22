Entries are wanted for a virtual ag-tech hackathon which takes place in September.

UK-based Agri-EPI Centre, in partnership with the Hands Free Farm, are running a virtual hackathon event to address the safety and security challenges of autonomous vehicles and drones in agriculture.

While the advancement of autonomous farm vehicles will lead to new economic and environmental benefits, their future growth also presents the new challenge of ensuring that unmanned machines pose no risk to farmers and the public.

Therefore, to ensure the rate of adoption can keep pace with the rate of innovation, the safety, security and reliability of new technologies must be guaranteed.

The Agricultural Technology Hackathon challenges teams or individuals to ‘hack’ a concept that addresses one or more of the following safety concerns relating to autonomous agricultural vehicles and drones:

Detecting, monitoring and identifying people and animals entering and exiting an operational field or farm.

Communicating information and safety advice.

Collision avoidance.

Human supervision system.

Security measures (theft and tampering, liability).

Cyber and data security.

Who can enter?

Any businesses, organisations and academic institutions with an involvement or interest in ag-tech can join, including technology (both hardware and software) and robotics developers, machine vision and data companies. You can enter as an individual or a team of three to six people.

Winner

The winning team will receive the opportunity to integrate their solutions into the world-renowned Hands-Free Farm.

They will also gain access to Agri-EPI Centre’s research and innovation facilities, testbeds and research assets and take part in an Innovation Capture session worth £1,600.

For more information visit the webpage here