Environmental NGOs and renewable energy associations have joined forces and published a joint pre-budget submission calling for a range of targeted measures to support an environmentally-sound transition to a zero-carbon power system.

Two renewable energy industry associations, Wind Energy Ireland and the Irish Solar Energy Association, along with BirdWatch Ireland, Friends of the Earth Ireland, An Taisce, the Irish Wildlife Trust and the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group made the statement which was sent to Government ministers ahead of Budget 2024.

Increased funding

The submission comes in light of the state’s commitment to ramp up renewable energy development. The organisations highlight that greater funding must be allocated to environmental protection, restoration and monitoring as part of the delivery of renewable and grid infrastructure.

The group want to see a substantial increase in resources at all levels of Government and in environmental NGOs to accelerate the energy transition while protecting nature.

What else is being called for?

The group are also calling for an increase in funding for relevant Departments and agencies and a fast-track recruitment process for key state bodies that are critical for delivering a zero-carbon electricity system and protecting and restoring nature. This is in order to ensure that they have enough ecologists, for example, to progress their work in a timely fashion, the statement reads.

They also want the establishment of a dedicated Climate and Nature Restoration Fund from windfall corporation taxes and the introduction of a dedicated new funding stream to support training and upskilling of existing staff in public bodies involved in carrying out environmental impact assessments.

They are calling for at least €7 million in 2024 to help reach the target of fully protecting 10% of Ireland’s ocean and seas. They also want at least €55 million to support longer-term designation of Marine Protected Areas and ongoing management until 2030.

They also seek an increase annual funding to the Irish Environmental Network by €1 million in order to improve the ability of environmental NGOs to engage in environmental planning and policy.