The key point in our editorial argument last week was using flawed comparisons makes the negotiation meaningless.

The director general of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Laura Burke took to the airwaves last weekend to say she took grave exception to some comments made in our editorial last week.

We made contact with the EPA to allow the opportunity to set the record straight this week and just before print deadline we made contact.

Just to be clear, this publication completely acknowledges that the EPA is an independent scientific body and that the EPA has been reporting for many years on higher nitrates levels in water, as the director detailed on air.

However, the confusion that still exists is with the agreed exercise between the Department of Agriculture and the European Commission that was displayed in EPA maps last week.

The EPA maps displayed at the Moorepark open day showed most of the country, including very lowly stocked areas in the midlands and west, potentially coming under a lower derogation limit for organic nitrogen, while some other areas are excluded.

In last week’s coverage, we referred to a flawed year-on-year comparison that has grave consequences for all farmers – a flaw that the Department of Agriculture and Teagasc officials recognised at the open day.

Clarity is still badly needed to categorically show what areas and what farmers are in and out of any possible reduction in the organic nitrogen thresholds.

