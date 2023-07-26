You categorically defend the EPA measurements and science when it is described as ‘flawed’ and you suggest you are only replying to what was asked for. However, other environmental experts suggest comparing one year to another is not a good basis for decision making in terms of describing a trend – how do you explain the difference of opinion between impartial experts?

“The EPA is an independent scientific body. We stand over the monitoring methods and data which form the basis of the report on Nitrogen and Phosphorus Concentrations in Irish Waters 2022 and the Interim Review of Water Quality which is attached as an annex to the report.

“The criteria for the interim review on which the EPA’s assessment was based were set out in Article 12 of the Commission’s Implementing Decision 2022/696 which includes comparing 2021 and 2022.

“It is important to note that comparing one year to another is only one element of the assessment.

“The Commission’s criteria also include an assessment of water bodies that were polluted by nitrates or which are eutrophic based on data up to 2022.”

You suggest this most recently published ‘red map’ is just one map, so if we combine other data points from other publications is it likely the whole country will be classified as requiring a reduced organic nitrogen limit?

“The interim review assessment was based on the Nitrates Directive Monitoring Network, as required by the Commission’s Implementing Decision 2022/696.

“If the full EPA monitoring network was used it would increase the number of waterbodies which meet the Commission’s criteria and therefore increase the total area requiring additional measures. These additional measures will be needed throughout the country and are associated with all types of agricultural activity.

“The Commission, as set out in the Commission Implementing Decision 2022/696, requires that additional measures are applied in the areas which meet the criteria and requires a reduction in the amount of manure to 220kg/ha N that may be applied on farms operating under the derogation. Therefore, all farms have a role to play in improving water quality.

“The map provided on page 21 of the report provides an additional assessment of the areas where measures to reduce the loss of nutrients from agriculture are needed. This was included to support decision making in relation to targeting the additional measures needed.”

You say the ‘Commission asked a particular question and the EPA gave them all the information’ but realistically you know that this is not the full story given previous work, so why not publish the complete data for the Commission, or did you?

“The EPA’s water quality reports, including the Report on Nitrogen and Phosphorus Concentrations in Irish Waters 2022, use all the data from the full monitoring network. This report has been submitted to [the Department of Agriculture] who in turn reported the report to the Commission. We included an additional map in the report – EPA targeting agricultural measures map – which sets out where measures are needed based on all the data.”

Would you agree the most recent ‘red map’ is confusing and creating uncertainty at a minimum? When can farmers expect to see the full map with the Commission quality conditions attached plus the other areas included that we know already to be vulnerable?

“The EPA has engaged in a range of fora and with media to explain the Commission’s methodology and the development of the ‘red map’.

“Questions in relation to the next steps should be addressed to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

You dispel the ‘give us more time’ plea from farmers, as you suggest that nitrogen surplus can happen very quickly when nutrients are used wrongly or get into waterways post a drought and so on. But would you still agree that some of the other derogation measures just recently introduced would or could improve water quality over time?

“We would hope to see some improvements in water quality fairly quickly where measures are implemented which lead to a reduction in nitrogen leaching. Notwithstanding this, all farms will have a role to play in reducing nutrient losses to water and protecting water quality.”

Why set target values at 25mg/l nitrates for groundwater?

“25mg/l NO3 is not a target or standard for groundwater. It is a threshold for Nitrates Directive reporting as required by the Commission. Mean concentrations above 25 mg/l NO3 in groundwater are of concern because they are a significant deviation from natural conditions and are approaching the threshold where drinking water quality may be compromised.

“Higher concentrations of nitrate in groundwater may also impact the ecological health of rivers and associated marine waters in those catchments, where nitrate levels need to be below 8mg/l and 11mg/l respectively.

“For the purposes of the interim review the assessment looked at average nitrate levels above 50mg/l NO3 as required by the Commission.”