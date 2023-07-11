IFA director of European affairs, Liam MacHale, discusses the impact on Irish farmers, in particular the need for funding of measures outside of CAP, of the Soil Monitoring Law Proposal from the European Commission with Ion Codescu, head of land use and management, DG Environment, at an MEP event in the European Parliament last week.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said the map the EPA published outlining regions that would have to reduce their organic nitrogen stocking rate to 220kg/hectare highlights how flawed the interim review of the Nitrates Derogation is.

“The whole interim review process was flawed from the very start. The Minister for Agriculture should have never have signed up to an EU process that was not based on science.

"The map released, which is nonsensical, is the result of that decision,” he said.

Ideology, not science

“The reality is that this attempt to reduce stocking rates is based on ideology, not science,” he said.

“The Minister for Agriculture needs to get a grip on this situation and stop going along with this charade. If he doesn’t stand up to the Green Party, Irish agriculture will be decimated,” he said.

IFA national dairy chair Stephen Arthur said farmers are up in arms over this “red” map, which simply makes no sense.

“The reduction in the stocking rates for derogation farmers in these areas will decimate the incomes of farm farmers for no environmental benefit whatsoever,” he said.

“Derogation farmers have implemented dozens of measures at farm level, including significant additional measures in the last two years, which are already showing progress, but that doesn’t suit the current anti-dairy farmer narrative,” he said.