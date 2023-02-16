The now controversial EPA-funded research report advising Government of a 30% livestock cull and to rewet 90% of reclaimed land “undermines and bins” December’s Climate Action Plan for 2023, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has claimed.

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said the report makes the plan look “even more ridiculous than it already did” and warned that government’s agri-emissions policy is not lining up.

“We have different agencies of our government coming out with ever more unrealistic and unachievable ‘plans’ and targets – all overtaking or even contradicting plans that were announced just 10 or 12 weeks ago,” he said.

The Tipperary dairy farmer said “the ink has barely dried” on the Climate Action Plan which was announced “amidst a fanfare of publicity and much justified scepticism from farm organisations and reputable observers”.

He suggested that the EPA, as another arm of the state, has rubbished the 25% agri-emissions reduction target for 2030 and all the data and analysis that this state plan was premised on.

‘Unreasonable’

McCormack called on government to “speak with one voice and one direction on this: the future economic, social and demographic stability of Ireland outside the cities and big towns”.

“Is it unreasonable of us to expect all the arms and agencies of the Irish State to treat us with a minimum amount of decency and respect, and not to insult us with this nonsense?” he asked.

He suggested that because of the recommendations in the EPA-funded report “will never happen and [it] is a non-starter”.

“Everyone knows that, including its EPA authors. So, what was the point? Its only effect was to add more mud to already muddy waters and to call into question and effectively undermine all the data and official planning that we were told went into the Climate Plan announced just eight weeks ago,” said the ICMSA president.

