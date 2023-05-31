Plastic dams installed at Scohaboy Bog in Co Tipperary as part of the rewetting process.

The political divide in Brussels around nature restoration proposals has deepened, with the European Parliament's largest bloc, the EPP Group, pulling out of negotiations.

Christine Schneider, who leads negotiations on the issue for the EPP described the legislation currently before the parliament as "poorly drafted in the first place" and "an attack on European agriculture, forestry and fisheries".

According to Schneider, "the European Commission cannot expect the EPP to simply accept the proposal without a comprehensive impact assessment on food security, reduced farmland and the renewable energy roll-out".

"This is not negotiable," she added, before concluding: "If the Commission is serious about nature restoration, it should come up with a new proposal as soon as possible".

The EPP, which includes Fine Gael MEPs Deirdre Clune, Frances Fitzgerald, Seán Kelly, Colm Markey and Maria Walsh, has voted against the current proposals in parliament. The talks were designed to find a way around, or perhaps through, the current impasse.