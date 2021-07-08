The owners have bred and trained winners on the farm at Gernonstown.

A small equestrian holding, complete with a three-bedroomed house, is coming up for auction in Co Meath.

The 31ac farm is at Gernonstown, Slane, and it will be sold in an online auction on Wednesday 4 August at 3pm.

The auctioneer is REA Thomas Potterton based in Trim. The guide price is €500,000 to €550,000.

The location is approximately 2km north of Slane, on the Rathkenny road.

From Slane, head out the Navan road, turn right at Slane Castle and the farm is on that road.

It’s a good farming area with good land.

The house and yard are set back from the road.

The house has three bedrooms.

There is an avenue with lawns on both sides.

The yard lies immediately to the rear of the house. It has separate access on to the public road.

In the farmyard are 10 loose boxes, a tack room, a three-bay hay shed with lean-to, a number of outbuildings and a sand arena.

The land is laid out in four main divisions, all under permanent pasture.

According to the auctioneer, the contours of the land lend themselves to a natural gallops with an uphill finish.

House

The single-storey house has been well maintained and is offered in very good condition.

The kitchen at Gernonstown, Slane.

Inside, there is a kitchen with a Stanley solid fuel stove, sitting room with marble fireplace and a utility room.

One of the three bedrooms is en suite.

“The owners bred and trained numerous winners for Navan, Fairyhouse, Leopardstown, Punchestown and Ballinrobe racecourses, and also in England,” auctioneer Thomas Potterton said.

“They have lived and farmed at Gernonstown for over 60 years and they have kept the land in great heart.”