A total of 30 of the 41 bulls catalogued were presented for sale at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society premier sale, with 28 of these going on to new homes. Ten of the 11 females catalogued were present on the day, with eight of these heifers going on to sell for an average of €3,225.

The top price of €6,400 was awarded to Eddie Lynch and family, Loughduff, Co Cavan, for their bull, Ernevalley Simon. This Loyal son, with Ampertaine Gigolo and Wilodge Vantastic bloodlines on the dam’s side, held exceptional figures of €171 for replacement index and €175 for terminal index, and five stars for docility, carcase weight, carcase conformation and daughter milk.

Ernevalley Robinhood, an Ampertaine Majestic son from an Ampertaine Elgin cow was knocked down earlier in the sale at €4,500 for the Lynch family.

Senior champion Kiltoal Red Hot ET sold for €5,700. \ Alfie Shaw

Gerry Walsh, of the Gerrygullinane Herd, was the judge for the pre-sale show. Walsh’s senior male champion was lot 15, Kiltoal Red Hot ET, for Patrick Pearse McNamee, Lifford, Co Donegal. A Kaprico Eravelle son from a Wilodge Cerberus dam, he held an impressive terminal value of €171 and a carcase weight of 38.5kg. He was later sold for €5,700.

Reserve champion was lot 17, Liverpool Roscoe, for Kevin Graham, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Reserve senior champion Liverpool Roscoe sold for €6,000. \ Alfie Shaw

This Cloughhead Empire son from a Kaprico Eravalle cow went on to sell for €6,000.

Lot 22, Carrefour Ringo, was tapped out as junior champion on the day.

Junior champion Carrefour Ringo sold for €4,800. \ Alfie Shaw

From a Wilodge Cerberus cow and by the well-known Derrygullinane Kingbull, he boasted five stars for terminal index, docility, carcase weight, carcase conformation and daughter milk. Breeder John Kenny, Birr, Co Offaly, later sold the junior champion for €4,800.

Reserve junior champion was lot 39, Mullary Slim Shady ET, bred by Michael Molloy, Dunleer, Co Louth.

He was bid to €4,500 but failed to meet his reserve.

In the female category, the Treanor family from Scotstown, Co Monaghan, saw their heifer Clontown Ruby tapped forward as female champion. Sired by Ampertaine Gigolo from a Derrygullinane Glen dam, this much admired heifer was scanned perfect for breeding. She was bid to €7,800 but was withdrawn from sale.

Female champion Clontown Rudy.

Reserve female champion was lot 44, Mullary Roxanne, for Michael Molloy. This April 2020-born heifer was by Ampertaine Foreman with Ulm as maternal grandsire. She was scanned in calf to Lexicon and went on to sell for the top price in the female section of €4,500.

Other top prices

€6,000 for Grangeford Rhapsody ET bred by Gary Morrissey, Bennekerry, Co Carlow. Sired by homebred Grangeford Jojo ET from a Jimore Jacot dam, he held a terminal index of €164.

Grangeford Rhapsody ET sold for €6,000. \ Alfie Shaw

€6,000 for Ballybrown Superduper ET bred by Bobby O’Connell, Clarina Co Limerick. Sired by Plumtree Fantastic from an Elite Ice Cream dam, he boasted five stars for terminal index, docility, carcase weight and carcase conformation.

€5,100 for Grangeford Roy Keane ET, again bred by Gary Morrissey. This October 2020-born bull was sired by Cameos with Wilodge Cerberus the maternal grandsire.

€5,100 for Donnelly Rio bred by Anthony Donnelly, Claremorris, Co Mayo. Sired by Ampertaine Commander from a Wilodge Vantastic cow, he held five stars for carcase conformation and carcase weight.