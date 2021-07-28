The cost of convergence on farm payments, the importance of the nitrates derogation and future support for suckler farmers were among the topics raised by farmers with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in Cahir Mart on Wednesday morning.

Erica O’Keeffe and Imelda Walshe, county chairs of the Tipperary north and south regions, and Tipperary dairy chair Pat Carroll were among those highlighting the severe income cuts that have and will be imposed on farmers whose entitlements are being eroded over successive CAP programmes.

ICSA Tipperary chair Seán Hayden pressed the minister on convergence, future supports for suckler farmers and a possible scheme to incentivise farmers to finish their cattle younger.

Farm incomes and sustainable incomes have to be “central and the core of all the other measures” [in the Food Vision 2030] Strategy, the minister told the Irish Farmers Journal on the day.

He added that he was in talks with Minister for Finance Michael McGrath on the upcoming Budget 2022 about the budget for agriculture and maximising co-financing of European funding.

“Last year’s 11% increase in the agriculture budget was a reflection of importance that the Government does attach to funding agriculture well and the important role the Government has in relation to that,” he said, adding that he was hopeful of “an outcome on co-funding which would be reflective of that” in Budget 2022.