Erth Engineering will be taking the wraps off a new toolbar and a new aerator at this year’s Ploughing Championships.

The new toolbar will be available in 4m and 6m versions. The manufacturer says it is designed for low disturbance aeration in front of a combination drill.

Features include: hydraulic adjustment for the wings, hydraulic depth wheels, hydraulic auto reset with a pressure control system, load-sensing disc openers, and a headland management system, which enables the operator to lift the pan-buster whilst maintaining drill setting.

Erth says it has a low-power requirement due to the design of the legs. The unit weighs in at 1,700kg in total.

Disc aerator

Although keeping pictures and much of the spec under wraps, Erth will also be launching a new disc aerator at the event.

Being labelled as the Aermaster, it is equipped with 4.5mm Forges de Niaux disc blades with sealed hubs.

Erth have said this is a disc aerator designed for the relief of shallow compaction.

Features include hydraulic adjustment for the wings, hydraulic depth wheels and hydraulic auto-reset with a pressure control system.

eing launched in both 2.5m and 3m version, buyers will also be able to equip it with a front grass harrow or levelling paddles. It also comes with a weight frame carrier.

Farmer spec Agriseeder

Erth has plans to extend its popular Agriseeder direct-drill offering by introducing a more basic farmer spec machine.

These drills use serrated discs to cut a narrow slit into the surface. The seed is then placed in the ground via the trailing coulters, which is followed by a smooth roller. The roller also serves as a depth control unit, while the unit is ground-drive.

Features on the new drill include its own in-house designed mechanical metering and an electric fan. Fully galvanized, it will come with a 300-litre hopper and an auto contour system. Erth will also display its original Agriseeder, which comes in three- and four-metre versions.