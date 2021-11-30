The compnay is anticipated to develop 45 onshore windfarm projects over the next few years.

ESB and Coillte have today unveiled their new 50:50 joint venture company, FuturEnergy Ireland.

The move paves the way for the two commercial semi-state companies to develop 1GW (1,000 megawatts) of wind energy projects by 2030. The projects are expected to see over €1bn invested in wind farms, which will power more than 500,000 homes.

Coillte’s portfolio of proposed wind farm projects and its Renewable Energy division has now transferred to FuturEnergy Ireland. The majority of projects in the pipeline are either preparing to enter the planning system, or are in the planning process awaiting adjudication.

In total, FuturEnergy Ireland is anticipated to develop 45 onshore windfarm projects over the coming years.

Targets

The companies say the aim of the partnership is to help the country deliver on its green energy targets, achieving net zero emissions by 2050, as set out in the Government’s Climate Action Plan and legislated for under the Climate Action Act.

Commenting on the new venture, Minister Eamon Ryan said: "The Climate Action Plan 2021 sets out a more ambitious goal of up to 80% of electricity being generated from renewables by 2030, further reducing greenhouse gas emissions across the country."

"This ambitious joint venture between Coillte and ESB, with its mandate for the delivery of 1GW of renewable energy by 2030, is positioned to show real leadership in reaching our national climate goals," he concluded.