The ESB has committed to net-zero by 2040.

The ESB has announced plans to increase renewable generation capacity five-fold to 5GW in a bit to reach net-zero by emissions by 2040.

The semi-state company will also increase investment in battery storage and will have three pilot hydrogen projects under way by 2023.

ESB Networks and NIE Networks, with Eirgrid and SONI and all renewable developers, are already working to deliver a doubling of the renewable generation connected to the electricity transmission and distribution networks - from 6.2GW today to more than 15GW.

Both Ireland and Northern Ireland are targeting 80% of electricity from renewables by 2030.

EV

The ESB has also committed to doubling the number of EV charge points to 3,000 and complete 35,000 deep home retrofits through Electric Ireland Superhomes, a new partnership with Tipperary Energy Agency.

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan welcomed the announcement.

“The window of time to stabilise our climate is closing. Here in Ireland we recently passed the Climate Act, placing us on the journey to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”