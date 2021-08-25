The ESB is set to ramp up electricity generation at its giant coal-burning facility in Moneypoint, Co Clare, this winter, despite rigorous controls being imposed on farming and other industries to meet stringent carbon-emissions targets.
The Irish Farmers Journal can reveal that increased electricity generation is planned at Moneypoint this autumn and winter in order to meet increased power demand and to compensate for the temporary loss of two gas-powered plants to the national grid.
SHARING OPTIONS: