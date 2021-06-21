The ESB's Lanesborough peat fire-powered station in Co Longford was due to convert to biomass from 2020, but could not secure planning permission.

The ESB has announced plans to redevelop the sites of two former peat-based stations in the midlands and create new renewable energy centres.

The State-owned electricity company announced plans to use cutting-edge technologies at its midland sites in Lanesborough and Shannonbridge that will facilitate more renewable electricity on Ireland’s grid.

It says the move will help the country achieve its climate goals by 2030.

Demolition

The ESB has confirmed that the large industrial power stations are set to be demolished.

Following the closure of the stations, ESB engineering teams engaged with the Just Transition Commissioner and county councils will consider alternative uses for the existing plant and equipment.

Having considered what the ESB says is “commercial and climate action realities”, no viable solution was found to repurpose the plants.

However, the company says it is exploring how other buildings on the sites could be handed over for use by community groups.

Renewable electricity

Following a comprehensive feasibility study carried out by the company in recent months, both the Shannonbridge and Lanesborough sites were found to have the potential for providing energy services, which would facilitate the growth in renewable generation.

As a result, the ESB is now currently developing planning applications for both station sites as renewable energy centres.

This is in anticipation of future competitive tenders to be held by EirGrid and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

Peat being transported to the powerplant at Shannonbridge, Co Offaly.

The proposed technology includes synchronous condensers and energy storage capabilities at both locations. Synchronous condensers can be used to control the voltage on long transmission lines.

Just transition

The ESB says it remains committed to the midlands through the development of these projects, its €5m contribution to the Just Transition fund and its Networks operations which employ over 400 in the region.