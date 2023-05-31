Drought conditions continue to spread across the southern part of Europe. Spain has been experiencing a drought since April, and now Portugal, France and Italy are all reporting a chronic lack of rainfall, with significant concerns for crops.
Spanish farmers who irrigate crops have been battling for sufficient water for their parched fields and tunnels.
Now the four countries have called on the EU to release funds from its crisis reserve to address the situation, before their summer even formally starts.
