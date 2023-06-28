EU markets will open up to Australian agri-food exports with imminent trade deal.

The European Union and Australia are about to conclude a trade deal in the coming days, which will see a huge increase in volumes of tariff-free beef and sheepmeat enter the EU market.

For beef, Australia currently has a 3,389t quota for high-quality beef, with a preferential 20% tariff and access to a 17,200t tariff-free quota shared with Uruguay, Argentina, Canada and New Zealand on a first-come, first-served basis.

For sheepmeat, prior to Brexit, Australia had a 19,186t tariff-free quota but that was reduced to 5,851t when the UK departed.

Access for agricultural products are always the final sticking point in EU trade deal negotiations and the final quotas for beef sheep and dairy will be among the last items to be agreed.