EU average butter price drops 12.4%
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 24 November 2017
The price paid for milk across the EU has remained stable, but the price for butter and SMP has dropped.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Phelim O'Neill on 26 November 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 25 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 25 November 2017
Related Stories
By Lorcan Allen on 22 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...